Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Freeport-McMoRan Stock In The Last 5 Years

Freeport-McMoRan FCX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.31%. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion.

Buying $100 In FCX: If an investor had bought $100 of FCX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $296.85 today based on a price of $46.84 for FCX at the time of writing.

Freeport-McMoRan's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
