$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

First BanCorp FBP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.33%. Currently, First BanCorp has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In FBP: If an investor had bought $1000 of FBP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,906.25 today based on a price of $22.50 for FBP at the time of writing.

First BanCorp's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
