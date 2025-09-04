September 4, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Pure Storage Stock In The Last 5 Years

Pure Storage PSTG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.46%. Currently, Pure Storage has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion.

Buying $100 In PSTG: If an investor had bought $100 of PSTG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $546.74 today based on a price of $78.99 for PSTG at the time of writing.

Pure Storage's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

