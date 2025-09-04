$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

OR Royalties OR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.26%. Currently, OR Royalties has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion.

Buying $100 In OR: If an investor had bought $100 of OR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $284.55 today based on a price of $33.52 for OR at the time of writing.

OR Royalties's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

