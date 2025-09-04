Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ingersoll Rand Stock In The Last 5 Years

Ingersoll Rand IR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.77%. Currently, Ingersoll Rand has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion.

Buying $100 In IR: If an investor had bought $100 of IR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $226.56 today based on a price of $78.09 for IR at the time of writing.

Ingersoll Rand's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.