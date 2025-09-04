Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Carpenter Technology Stock In The Last 15 Years

Carpenter Technology CRS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.96%. Currently, Carpenter Technology has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion.

Buying $100 In CRS: If an investor had bought $100 of CRS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $723.56 today based on a price of $235.72 for CRS at the time of writing.

Carpenter Technology's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.