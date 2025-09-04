Sell Alert: JAMES GOLDMAN Cashes Out $487K In Abercrombie & Fitch Stock

It was reported on September 3, that JAMES GOLDMAN, Board Member at Abercrombie & Fitch ANF executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that GOLDMAN sold 5,072 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch. The total transaction amounted to $487,824.

During Thursday's morning session, Abercrombie & Fitch shares up by 0.23%, currently priced at $92.66.

Delving into Abercrombie & Fitch's Background

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Majority stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Breaking Down Abercrombie & Fitch's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Abercrombie & Fitch's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 62.63% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Abercrombie & Fitch's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.97.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Abercrombie & Fitch adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 8.79 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.93 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Abercrombie & Fitch's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.27, Abercrombie & Fitch presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Abercrombie & Fitch's Insider Trades.

