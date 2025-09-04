Insider Decision: David V Elkins Offloads $2.65M Worth Of Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on September 3, David V Elkins, EVP at Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb. The total transaction amounted to $2,650,480.

Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are trading up 0.53% at $47.75 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

All You Need to Know About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the US, showing a higher dependence on the US market than most of its peer group.

Financial Insights: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Revenue Growth: Bristol-Myers Squibb displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 72.52% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Bristol-Myers Squibb's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.64.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.92, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 19.08 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Bristol-Myers Squibb's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 2.03 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Bristol-Myers Squibb's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 8.89 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

