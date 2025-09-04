In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.19 53.76 8.81 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 21.94 1.25 0.96 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 19.33 5.62 3.24 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Pure Storage Inc 190.88 19.30 7.92 3.68% $0.04 $0.54 10.6% Super Micro Computer Inc 23.88 3.78 1.15 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% NetApp Inc 20.63 23.87 3.66 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 24.91 7.03 3.42 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.17 2.52 0.87 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 45.25 9.05 3.03 5.0% $0.32 $0.85 4.98%

By carefully studying Apple, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 36.19 is 0.8x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 53.76 relative to the industry average by 5.94x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.81 , which is 2.91x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% that is 30.34% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 96.97x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $43.72 Billion is 51.44x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 9.63%, which surpasses the industry average of 4.98%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting favorable financial health and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.