In-Depth Analysis: Amazon.com Versus Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com AMZN alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.45 7.22 3.63 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.78 2.29 2.33 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 13.42 3.48 3.21 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 58.61 21.06 4.99 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 93.29 11.07 5.82 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 141.65 11.02 1.63 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 8.71 1.39 0.27 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.04 8.68 4.14 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Dillard's Inc 15.45 4.55 1.35 3.85% $0.26 $0.69 -0.71% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.07 1.51 0.59 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 37.21 4.41 3.25 3.49% $0.07 $0.24 17.82% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 23.44 4.99 2.95 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 9.25 0.98 0.20 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 60.50 4.44 1.26 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.52 0.45 0.11 3.97% $0.23 $1.4 9.68% Hour Loop Inc 42.33 6.24 0.32 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 37.15 5.77 2.16 5.42% $6.18 $16.59 11.47%

Through a detailed examination of Amazon.com, we can deduce the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 34.45 is lower than the industry average by 0.93x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.22 relative to the industry average by 1.25x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.63 , which is 1.68x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.26% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.92x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.24x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% exceeds the industry average of 11.47%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests Amazon.com may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry. A high P/B ratio indicates the market values Amazon.com's assets highly relative to its stock price. The high P/S ratio implies investors are willing to pay a premium for Amazon.com's revenue. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate strong financial performance compared to industry peers.

