In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.74 9.49 10.69 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 24.59 7.69 7.65 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 99.62 17.50 23.90 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.82 0.86 1.79 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Pinterest Inc 13.45 5.25 6.68 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 299.58 4.63 2.29 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 188.56 2.08 1007.27 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 28.31 8.07 4.04 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 41.52 2.13 2.89 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 8.37 0.80 1.79 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 35.83 3.19 1.33 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.46 2.66 1.48 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 23.56 0.83 1.10 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Hello Group Inc 7.73 0.85 1.02 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% FuboTV Inc 19.53 3.09 0.84 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Yalla Group Ltd 9.38 1.61 3.98 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% Average 54.89 4.08 71.2 3.02% $3.29 $5.25 10.91%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become clear:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 26.74 , which is 0.49x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.49 relative to the industry average by 2.33x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.69 , which is 0.15x the industry average.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% , which is 6.63% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.64x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.02 Billion is 7.43x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 21.61%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.91%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Meta Platforms alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.