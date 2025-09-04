Exploring The Competitive Space: Microsoft Versus Industry Peers In Software

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.05 10.94 13.39 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 51.49 30.69 11.16 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 115.65 17.45 15.95 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 119.71 16.37 14.73 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 30.51 28.48 9.35 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 30.90 7.72 4.37 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Nebius Group NV 72.99 4.15 62.86 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Monday.Com Ltd 243.64 8.01 8.91 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 100.03 21.83 7.70 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.70 2.66 5.23 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 27.09 9.66 7.87 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 188.50 3.09 4.20 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.33 11.12 1.20 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 85.46 13.44 12.79 7.82% $0.84 $1.59 65.18%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become clear:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 37.05 is 0.43x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.94 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.81x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.39 , which is 1.05x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% is 0.37% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 52.89x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 32.97x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly below the industry average of 65.18%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Microsoft with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the company is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's sales more than its earnings and assets. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong profitability and operational efficiency. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a need for Microsoft to focus on expanding its top line to align with industry trends.

