In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing NVIDIA NVDA alongside its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 48.61 41.49 25.46 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 110.36 20.44 25.59 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.46 8.03 10.82 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 97.08 4.41 8.94 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 35.78 10.85 10.76 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 15.18 6.24 4.06 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 199.12 19.87 33.94 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 21.39 2.62 3.98 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 62.23 3.53 11.73 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.20 6.01 4.81 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 21.65 11.65 15.74 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 54.89 1.23 2.04 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 21.06 2.34 1.12 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% First Solar Inc 17.22 2.53 4.99 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 430.24 31.66 51.75 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% ON Semiconductor Corp 45.51 2.46 3.17 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 12.21 1.52 2.12 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.31 1.93 2.90 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 290.83 13.33 18.88 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 106.91 2.45 2.36 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Average 85.45 8.06 11.56 3.71% $40.0 $32.76 20.18%

By analyzing NVIDIA, we can infer the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 48.61 is lower than the industry average by 0.57x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 41.49 , which is 5.15x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.46 , surpassing the industry average by 2.2x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% is 25.01% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.8x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 1.03x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% exceeds the industry average of 20.18%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing NVIDIA in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while the low EBITDA may indicate room for operational improvement. The high gross profit margin and revenue growth rate demonstrate strong financial performance and growth potential within the industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.