$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Capital One Finl COF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.92%. Currently, Capital One Finl has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion.

Buying $100 In COF: If an investor had bought $100 of COF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $316.59 today based on a price of $220.91 for COF at the time of writing.

Capital One Finl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

COF Logo
COFCapital One Financial Corp
$222.730.63%

Overview
