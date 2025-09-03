If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Magnite MGNI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.84%. Currently, Magnite has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion.

Buying $100 In MGNI: If an investor had bought $100 of MGNI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $383.44 today based on a price of $24.30 for MGNI at the time of writing.

Magnite's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

