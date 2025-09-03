September 3, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Wingstop Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Wingstop WING has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.78%. Currently, Wingstop has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion.

Buying $100 In WING: If an investor had bought $100 of WING stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,160.42 today based on a price of $324.50 for WING at the time of writing.

Wingstop's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
64.42
Growth
40.59
Quality
N/A
Value
12.44
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
