$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tapestry TPR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 33.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 47.42%. Currently, Tapestry has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion.

Buying $1000 In TPR: If an investor had bought $1000 of TPR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,962.00 today based on a price of $105.16 for TPR at the time of writing.

Tapestry's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

