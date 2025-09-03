September 3, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Keysight Techs 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Keysight Techs KEYS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.45%. Currently, Keysight Techs has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion.

Buying $100 In KEYS: If an investor had bought $100 of KEYS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $499.61 today based on a price of $165.32 for KEYS at the time of writing.

Keysight Techs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview

