Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Fluor 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Fluor FLR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.77%. Currently, Fluor has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In FLR: If an investor had bought $1000 of FLR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,146.46 today based on a price of $42.87 for FLR at the time of writing.

Fluor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
