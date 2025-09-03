September 3, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Meta Platforms 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Meta Platforms META has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.14%. Currently, Meta Platforms has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion.

Buying $100 In META: If an investor had bought $100 of META stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $271.81 today based on a price of $737.76 for META at the time of writing.

Meta Platforms's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

