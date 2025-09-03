September 3, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In ASML Holding 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ASML Holding ASML has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.09%. Currently, ASML Holding has a market capitalization of $288.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In ASML: If an investor had bought $1000 of ASML stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,108.74 today based on a price of $732.47 for ASML at the time of writing.

ASML Holding's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

