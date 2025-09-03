$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

United Rentals URI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 20.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.11%. Currently, United Rentals has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In URI: If an investor had bought $1000 of URI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $73,229.71 today based on a price of $958.77 for URI at the time of writing.

United Rentals's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.