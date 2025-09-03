$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

FirstService FSV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.98%. Currently, FirstService has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion.

Buying $100 In FSV: If an investor had bought $100 of FSV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $617.93 today based on a price of $198.00 for FSV at the time of writing.

FirstService's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

