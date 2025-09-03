Board Member Of Cognizant Tech Solns Sold $504K In Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on September 2, Michael Patsalos-Fox, by Power of Attorney, Board Member at Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Attorney opted to sell 6,965 shares of Cognizant Tech Solns, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $504,823.

During Wednesday's morning session, Cognizant Tech Solns shares down by 0.85%, currently priced at $71.17.

Delving into Cognizant Tech Solns's Background

Cognizant is a global IT services provider, offering consulting and outsourcing services to some of the world's largest enterprises spanning the financial services, media and communications, healthcare, natural resources, and consumer products industries. Cognizant employs nearly 350,000 people globally, roughly 70% of whom are in India, although the company's headquarters are in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Financial Milestones: Cognizant Tech Solns's Journey

Revenue Growth: Cognizant Tech Solns's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 33.67% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.31, Cognizant Tech Solns showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Cognizant Tech Solns's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Cognizant Tech Solns's P/E ratio of 14.56 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.73 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.04 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Cognizant Tech Solns's Insider Trades.

