Insider Selling: David Latchana Unloads $160K Of Wolverine World Wide Stock

David Latchana, Chief Legal Officer at Wolverine World Wide WWW, reported an insider sell on September 2, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Latchana opted to sell 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $160,799.

Wolverine World Wide shares are trading down 1.85% at $30.76 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's segment includes Active Group; Work Group; Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Active Group segment. Active Group segment consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear.

A Deep Dive into Wolverine World Wide's Financials

Revenue Growth: Wolverine World Wide displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 47.24% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Wolverine World Wide's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.32.

Debt Management: Wolverine World Wide's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.5. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 30.13 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.39 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Wolverine World Wide's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 19.75, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Wolverine World Wide's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.