William E Brown Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $3.37M In Central Garden & Pet Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on September 2, William E Brown, Chairman at Central Garden & Pet CENT, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that Brown executed a sale of 103,125 shares of Central Garden & Pet with a total value of $3,369,930.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, Central Garden & Pet shares are trading at $36.89, showing a down of 0.0%.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co understands that home is central to life and has nurtured happy and healthy homes for over forty years. The segments of the company are the pet segment and garden segment. The company's trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a portfolio of more than sixty-five brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro, and Aqueon, manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden and Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has offices across North America and Europe.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Central Garden & Pet

Revenue Challenges: Central Garden & Pet's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 34.55% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Central Garden & Pet's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.53.

Debt Management: Central Garden & Pet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.9, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Central Garden & Pet's P/E ratio of 16.92 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.77 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 8.7, Central Garden & Pet presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

