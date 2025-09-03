Insider Unloading: Ronald J. Masciantonio Sells $119K Worth Of Five Below Shares

On September 2, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Ronald J. Masciantonio, EVP at Five Below FIVE made an insider sell.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Masciantonio sold 818 shares of Five Below. The total transaction value is $119,763.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Five Below shares up by 0.12%, trading at $149.95.

Get to Know Five Below Better

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise. It derives revenue from sales of the Company's merchandise to customers.

Five Below: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Five Below's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 33.34% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Five Below's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.78.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, Five Below adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 30.26 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.95 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Five Below's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.05 reflects market recognition of Five Below's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

