Insider Decision: BRUCE BERKOWITZ Offloads $1.29M Worth Of St. Joe Stock

BRUCE BERKOWITZ, 10% Owner at St. Joe JOE, disclosed an insider sell on September 2, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that BERKOWITZ sold 25,300 shares of St. Joe. The total transaction amounted to $1,290,300.

St. Joe's shares are actively trading at $49.45, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Wednesday's morning session.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co is a real estate development, asset management, and operating company and it has three operating segments; the Residential segment plans and develops residential communities and sells homesites to homebuilders or retail consumers, the Hospitality segment that derives maximum revenue, features a private membership club, hotel operations, food and beverage operations, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, gulf-front vacation rentals, management services, marinas, and other entertainment assets, and Commercial segment include leasing of commercial property, multi-family, senior living, self-storage, and other assets and it also oversees the planning, development, entitlement, management, and sale of commercial and rural land holdings.

St. Joe's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: St. Joe's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 42.91% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): St. Joe's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.51.

Debt Management: St. Joe's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 34.82 , St. Joe's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 6.75 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for St. Joe's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.81, St. Joe demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.