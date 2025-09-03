Notable Insider Move: William Jordan Takes Part In Options Exercise At Rocky Brands, Resulting In $9K

A large exercise of company stock options by William Jordan, Board Member at Rocky Brands RCKY was disclosed in a new SEC filing on September 2, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Jordan, Board Member at Rocky Brands, exercised stock options for 5,000 shares of RCKY. The transaction value amounted to $9,649.

During Wednesday's morning session, Rocky Brands shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $30.0. Considering the current price, Jordan's 5,000 shares have a total value of $9,649.

Discovering Rocky Brands: A Closer Look

Rocky Brands Inc acts as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium-quality footwear and apparel. The company's family of brands includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation, and the licensed brand Michelin footwear. The company operates its business through three business segments: Wholesale, Retail and Contract Manufacturing. It generates the majority of the revenue from the Wholesale segment.

Breaking Down Rocky Brands's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Rocky Brands showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.52% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 40.97% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Rocky Brands's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.48.

Debt Management: Rocky Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.56.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 12.1 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.49 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.02, Rocky Brands presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.