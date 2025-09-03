Insider Decision Unfolding At Rocky Brands: Courtney Haning Exercises Options, Resulting In $9K

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on September 2, by Courtney Haning, Director at Rocky Brands RCKY, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Haning, Director at Rocky Brands, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 5,000 shares of RCKY as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $9,649.

Currently, Rocky Brands shares are trading down 0.0%, priced at $30.0 during Wednesday's morning. This values Haning's 5,000 shares at $9,649.

Delving into Rocky Brands's Background

Rocky Brands Inc acts as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium-quality footwear and apparel. The company's family of brands includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation, and the licensed brand Michelin footwear. The company operates its business through three business segments: Wholesale, Retail and Contract Manufacturing. It generates the majority of the revenue from the Wholesale segment.

A Deep Dive into Rocky Brands's Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rocky Brands's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.52% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 40.97% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.48, Rocky Brands showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Rocky Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.56.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 12.1 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.49 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 8.02, Rocky Brands's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Rocky Brands's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.