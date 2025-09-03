In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 34.86 51.79 8.49 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 21.81 1.25 0.96 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 18.41 5.35 3.09 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Pure Storage Inc 189.85 19.20 7.88 3.68% $0.04 $0.54 10.6% Super Micro Computer Inc 24.27 3.85 1.17 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% NetApp Inc 20.42 23.62 3.62 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 24.60 6.94 3.38 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.37 2.55 0.89 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 44.96 8.97 3.0 5.0% $0.32 $0.85 4.98%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Apple, we can identify the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 34.86 , which is 0.78x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 51.79 which exceeds the industry average by 5.77x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.49 , surpassing the industry average by 2.83x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% , which is 30.34% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion is 96.97x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 51.44x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 9.63%, outperforming the industry average of 4.98%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Apple against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is positioned in the middle among its top 4 peers.

This suggests a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also utilizing equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Key Takeaways

For Apple, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and premium valuation. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.

