In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 48.66 41.53 25.49 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 108.85 20.16 25.24 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.08 7.91 10.65 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 97.20 4.41 8.95 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 36.53 11.07 10.99 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 15.33 6.30 4.10 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 200.52 20.01 34.18 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 21.35 2.61 3.97 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 63.19 3.58 11.91 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.73 6.13 4.91 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 21.55 11.59 15.66 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 55.89 1.25 2.07 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.91 2.33 1.12 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 428.52 31.54 51.54 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% First Solar Inc 16.73 2.46 4.85 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 46.61 2.52 3.24 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 12.13 1.51 2.11 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.11 1.92 2.88 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 290.22 13.30 18.84 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 106.28 2.44 2.34 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Average 85.46 8.05 11.56 3.71% $40.0 $32.76 20.18%

By closely examining NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

At 48.66 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.57x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 41.53 , which is 5.16x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.49 , surpassing the industry average by 2.21x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% that is 25.01% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.8x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $33.85 Billion is 1.03x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 20.18%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds. The low EBITDA may indicate lower operating cash flow. The high gross profit and revenue growth highlight strong financial performance and growth potential within the industry.

