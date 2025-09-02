September 2, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Targa Resources 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Targa Resources TRGP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 46.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 60.9%. Currently, Targa Resources has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In TRGP: If an investor had bought $1000 of TRGP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $10,203.18 today based on a price of $166.72 for TRGP at the time of writing.

Targa Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
Comments
