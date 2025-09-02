September 2, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.78%. Currently, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In ALNY: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALNY stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $31,346.42 today based on a price of $447.00 for ALNY at the time of writing.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
