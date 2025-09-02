September 2, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Corteva 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Benzinga Insights
Corteva CTVA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.17%. Currently, Corteva has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion.

Buying $100 In CTVA: If an investor had bought $100 of CTVA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $252.11 today based on a price of $73.92 for CTVA at the time of writing.

Corteva's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
