Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Webster Financial Stock In The Last 5 Years

Webster Financial WBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.64%. Currently, Webster Financial has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion.

Buying $1000 In WBS: If an investor had bought $1000 of WBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,113.72 today based on a price of $62.22 for WBS at the time of writing.

Webster Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Overview
