If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Krystal Biotech KRYS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.56%. Currently, Krystal Biotech has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion.

Buying $100 In KRYS: If an investor had bought $100 of KRYS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $346.52 today based on a price of $148.10 for KRYS at the time of writing.

Krystal Biotech's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Overview
