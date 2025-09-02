September 2, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Ferguson Enterprises 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ferguson Enterprises FERG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.75%. Currently, Ferguson Enterprises has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In FERG: If an investor had bought $1000 of FERG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,462.21 today based on a price of $227.45 for FERG at the time of writing.

Ferguson Enterprises's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
