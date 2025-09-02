In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Meta Platforms META alongside its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.80 9.51 10.72 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 22.70 7.10 7.06 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 100.48 17.65 24.11 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.75 0.85 1.77 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Pinterest Inc 13.27 5.18 6.59 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 314.01 4.85 2.40 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 194.78 2.15 1040.51 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 43.60 2.24 3.04 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 27.68 7.89 3.95 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 8.13 0.78 1.73 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 36.29 3.23 1.35 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.50 2.67 1.48 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 24.18 0.85 1.13 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Hello Group Inc 7.79 0.86 1.02 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Yalla Group Ltd 9.67 1.66 4.10 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% FuboTV Inc 18.58 2.94 0.80 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Average 56.29 4.06 73.4 3.02% $3.29 $5.25 10.91%

Upon closer analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 26.8 is lower than the industry average by 0.48x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.51 , which is 2.34x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.72 , which is 0.15x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 6.63% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.64x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.43x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 21.61%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.91%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Meta Platforms demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. Meta Platforms' high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.