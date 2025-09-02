Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.15 10.97 13.43 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 52.10 31.06 11.29 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 115.40 17.42 15.92 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 119.08 16.26 14.65 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 31.38 29.29 9.62 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 31.46 7.86 4.45 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Nebius Group NV 75.96 4.32 65.42 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Monday.Com Ltd 253.95 8.34 9.29 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 104.27 22.75 8.02 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.45 2.64 5.18 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 27.05 9.65 7.86 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 191.50 3.14 4.27 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.57 11.26 1.22 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 87.26 13.67 13.1 7.82% $0.84 $1.59 65.18%

Through an analysis of Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 37.15 is 0.43x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.97 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.8x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.43 , which is 1.03x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% , which is 0.37% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 52.89x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $52.43 Billion is 32.97x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 65.18%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Microsoft with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that investors are paying a premium for each dollar of revenue generated. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit margins reflect strong profitability and operational efficiency, outperforming industry peers. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a need for strategic initiatives to drive top-line growth in the future.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.