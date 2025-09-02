September 2, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Valero Energy 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Valero Energy VLO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.78%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion.

Buying $100 In VLO: If an investor had bought $100 of VLO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $898.29 today based on a price of $152.64 for VLO at the time of writing.

Valero Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
