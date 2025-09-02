In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 49.62 42.35 25.99 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 108.54 20.10 25.17 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.36 8 10.77 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 97.38 4.42 8.97 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 37.02 11.22 11.13 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 15.51 6.37 4.15 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 209.56 20.91 35.72 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 21.44 2.62 3.99 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 63.95 3.63 12.05 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.99 6.19 4.95 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 21.87 11.77 15.89 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 57.43 1.29 2.13 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.17 2.25 1.08 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 424.33 31.23 51.04 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% First Solar Inc 16.68 2.45 4.83 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 47.23 2.55 3.29 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 12.06 1.50 2.10 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.86 1.97 2.95 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 288.61 13.23 18.74 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 106.71 2.45 2.35 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Average 85.88 8.11 11.65 3.71% $40.0 $32.76 20.18%

After a detailed analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become apparent:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 49.62 significantly below the industry average by 0.58x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 42.35 which exceeds the industry average by 5.22x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.99 , which is 2.23x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% is 25.01% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.8x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 1.03x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 20.18%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while the low EBITDA may indicate room for operational improvement. The high gross profit margin and revenue growth rate outperform industry peers, highlighting strong financial performance.

