$100 Invested In Insight Enterprises 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Insight Enterprises NSIT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.57%. Currently, Insight Enterprises has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion.

Buying $100 In NSIT: If an investor had bought $100 of NSIT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $219.31 today based on a price of $130.16 for NSIT at the time of writing.

Insight Enterprises's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
