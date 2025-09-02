September 2, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In RTX 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

RTX RTX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.67%. Currently, RTX has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion.

Buying $100 In RTX: If an investor had bought $100 of RTX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $258.23 today based on a price of $158.40 for RTX at the time of writing.

RTX's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

RTX Logo
RTXRTX Corp
$157.99-0.38%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
79.89
Growth
45.20
Quality
70.38
Value
23.87
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved