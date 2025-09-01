$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Motorola Solutions MSI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.11%. Currently, Motorola Solutions has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion.

Buying $100 In MSI: If an investor had bought $100 of MSI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $678.72 today based on a price of $472.46 for MSI at the time of writing.

Motorola Solutions's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.