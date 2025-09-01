September 1, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Scholar Rock Holding 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Scholar Rock Holding SRRK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.71%. Currently, Scholar Rock Holding has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In SRRK: If an investor had bought $1000 of SRRK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,131.20 today based on a price of $33.30 for SRRK at the time of writing.

Scholar Rock Holding's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
