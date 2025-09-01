$1000 Invested In Curtiss-Wright 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Curtiss-Wright CW has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.78%. Currently, Curtiss-Wright has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In CW: If an investor had bought $1000 of CW stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $16,979.76 today based on a price of $478.15 for CW at the time of writing.

Curtiss-Wright's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.