September 1, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Curtiss-Wright 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Curtiss-Wright CW has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.78%. Currently, Curtiss-Wright has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In CW: If an investor had bought $1000 of CW stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $16,979.76 today based on a price of $478.15 for CW at the time of writing.

Curtiss-Wright's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CW Logo
CWCurtiss-Wright Corp
$478.15-1.59%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.23
Growth
81.57
Quality
83.67
Value
10.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved