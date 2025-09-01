September 1, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Agnico Eagle Mines 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.33%. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion.

Buying $100 In AEM: If an investor had bought $100 of AEM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $636.23 today based on a price of $144.61 for AEM at the time of writing.

Agnico Eagle Mines's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AEM Logo
AEMAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd
$144.613.95%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.56
Growth
91.66
Quality
78.31
Value
56.25
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved