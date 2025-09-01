September 1, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Allstate 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Allstate ALL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.75%. Currently, Allstate has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion.

Buying $100 In ALL: If an investor had bought $100 of ALL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $217.97 today based on a price of $203.00 for ALL at the time of writing.

Allstate's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ALL Logo
ALLAllstate Corp
$203.45-0.15%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
58.00
Growth
49.42
Quality
80.56
Value
84.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved