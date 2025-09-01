Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Accenture Stock In The Last 15 Years

Accenture ACN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.61%. Currently, Accenture has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion.
Buying $100 In ACN: If an investor had bought $100 of ACN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $677.89 today based on a price of $259.90 for ACN at the time of writing.
Accenture's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
